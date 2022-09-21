Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan release is right around the corner. Audiences' reaction and curiosity around the trailer, the teaser and the promos of the film have proved that it has hit the nail right on the head. Amid all this, the film has been sold to an OTT giant at an exorbitant rate. Both parts of the Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer have reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 500 crore.

The mammoth cost

The magnum opus is slated to release on September 30. And the film has locked its digital streaming rights with OTT giant Amazon Prime at a massive cost. If a News18 report is anything to go by, the film has been sold at Rs 125 crore on Amazon. Soon after its theatrical run, the film will start streaming on digital platform too.

Who plays what

Aishwarya Rai will reportedly be seen in a double role in the film. She will be seen as both Queen Nandini and Mandakini Devi. Chiyaan Vikram will be seen as Aditha Karikalan, Jayam Ravi as Arunmozhi Varman, and Karthi as Vanthiyathevan. Trisha Krishnan will be seen playing the role of Kundavai.

Trisha gushes over Aishwarya

Recently, in an interview, Trisha had revealed that she got along quite well with the Guru actress. Trisha revealed that they used to have a great time chit chatting so much so that Mani Ratnam used to scold them to not get so friendly with one another. The two are at loggerheads in the film and Ratnam feared that their offscreen equation would come in between their onscreen roles.

Trisha also praised Aishwarya for her work ethics and hardwork. She revealed that Mrs Bachchan used to come to the sets at 2 am to get her makeup done.