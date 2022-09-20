All eyes are on Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they are all set to share screen space in Mani Ratnam's next. Ratnam's magnum opus - a historical drama titled Ponniyin Selvan: I, is one of the most talked about films of the year. Now, in an interview, Trisha has set the record straight on her equation with Aishwarya.

Trisha has revealed that the two are not supposed to like each other in the film. She added that in reality, the two got along quite well and their director had to scold them to separate them from chit chatting on the sets.

Why did Mani Ratnam scold them

"I fortunately got to meet her and interact with her on the day one of my shoot. She is beautiful inside and out, I don't even need to say that. The thing is, this was challenging because we are not supposed to like each other too much in this film, but we got along pretty famously on set. There were times when Mani sir would come and say, 'listen, you guys are taking too much, stop talking, I can't have this camaraderie for my scene'," Trisha told NDTV.

The Mohini star also gushed about Aishwarya's dedication towards her craft and punctuality. Trisha revealed that Aishwarya used to reach the sets as early as 2 am to get started with her make up. She also revealed that Mrs Bachchan spoke in fluent Tamil and was quite pally with everyone on the sets.

The grand drama also stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala. The film is slated to release on September 30 in Tamil along with dubbed versions in English, Hindi and other languages.