A slew of new films is hitting the screen in various languages this weekend. Pre-release buzz and expectations are sky high for Mani Ratnam's epic drama Ponniyin Selvan. The trailer of Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha has created a good impression among fans.

Dhanush's Naan Varuven directed by his brother Selvaraghavan is another interesting film but it will release a day ahead on September 29. Let's take a look.

Ponniyin Selvan

Made with a whopping budget of Rs 500 crore, the expectations for the film are sky-high. Ponniyin Selvan is a two-part historical fiction based on writer Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The original book was a five-part series.

It has a huge star cast that includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumanu, R. Sarathkumar, R. Parthiban, Prabhu, Prakash Raj and Rahman. AR Rahman is the music director.

The story revolves around the fierce Chola Prince Aditha Karikalan, played by Vikram. His exemplary battle skills and hasty temper have created many conspirators in the kingdom. But the most feared is Pazhuvoor princess Nandhini Aishwarya Rai), who seduces and marries the much-older Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar (treasurer of the Cholas played by Sarathkumar) to destroy the Kingdom.

The conspiracy is soon smelled by Aditya who sends his most trustable commander Vandiyathevan (played by Karthi) to get his brother Arulmozhi Varman (Jayam Ravi) from Lanka.

Vikram Vedha

Based on the Indian folktale, 'Vikram aur Betal', the film is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller which tells the story of a tough police officer (Vikram played by Saif Ali Khan) who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster (Vedha played by Hrithik).

The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades. Directed by director couple, Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is the remake of a Tamil film by the same name. The Tamil version had Vijay Sethupathi and Madhavan playing the lead roles.

Naan Varuven

When brothers Selvaraghavan and Dhanush team up, fans are in for a treat. And when ace musician Yuvan Shankar Raja joins the team, fans are in for a double delight. Naan Varuven is one such delight with Dhanush playing the dual role--that of a hero and the villain.

The film marks the union of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after 12 years. Their last hiatus was Mayakkam Enna in 2011. The psychological action-thriller will have Dhanush playing the role of a cowboy and the actor underwent extensive archery training for his role. The story revolves around a case of déjà vu between two similar individuals.

Other releases this week include Kantara, Thothapuri Chapter 1 and Bhoonataka Mandali in Kannada, Nenu C/o Nuvvu, Rudraveena and Lots Of Love in Telugu, Mei Hoom Moosa in Malayalam and Woh 3 Din in Hindi.