Vikram Vedha's release is right around the corner. And with just two days left for the film's release, the buzz around it is at an all time high. While Hrithik Roshan plays the antagonist, Saif Ali Khan plays the role of a police officer.

Right ahead of the film's release, there have been reports around the mammoth fee charged by the star cast. And the figures are going to leave you shocked. Let's take a look.

Saif Ali Khan: The Sacred Games star is at the peak of his career currently. With power packed projects in his kitty, Saif has reportedly charged a big number for this one. As per reports, the Nawab of Pataudi has charged a whopping Rs 12 crore for the part. But, if this figure seems too big to you, wait till you find out how much did Hrithik get paid.

Hrithik Roshan: The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor has been churning out back-to-back hits in the last few years. With films like War, Kaabil, Super 30 and the upcoming – Fighter – the craze around Hrithik has shot up once again. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that the actor charged reportedly Rs 50 crore for playing villain. However, what's surprising is that the actor's fee is over four times more than Saif's.

Radhika Apte: The Parched actress' acting prowess knows no bounds and no amount of money can do justice to what she brings to the table. And, you would be shocked to know the fee Apte received for Vikram Vedha. The actress reportedly charged just Rs 3 crore for playing the part which is negligible in comparison to what Hrithik and Saif have been offered.

Rohit Saraf: The Sky Is Pink actor is Bollywood's latest find and a remarkable one at that! The actor reportedly charged Rs 1 crore for the part.