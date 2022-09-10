Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, who is usually known to be quite calm and reserved, recently lost his temper after a fan forcefully tried to take a selfie with him. On Friday, September 9, when the 'Krrish' star was leaving a theatre in Mumbai after watching 'Brahmastra' with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan, the incident took place.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik is upset with his fan

The video of the unfortunate incident went viral on social media. The clip showed the 'Vikram Vedha' actor standing outside his vehicle to ensure his sons have boarded safely when a young fan suddenly forcefully broke past the security and tried to take a selfie with him. This weird behaviour of the fan had undoubtedly undoubtedly annoyed Hrithik.

The actor's security guard pushed the fan away, while Hrithik was seen shouting at the young man saying, "Kya kar raha hai tu? Kya kar raha hai? (What are you doing?)". Soon after this, Hrithik boarded his car and left.

A few days back, a similar incident was reported with Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai airport. There again a fan tried to break the security in order to click a selfie with the star that eventually made King Khan very upset. He was spotted with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

On the professional front

On the work front, Hrithik is all set for the release of his upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha' alongside Saif Ali Khan. Earlier this week, the makers had released the trailer that has garnered good reviews from the audience. The film, which is the official remake of the Tamil movie of the same name, is slated to release on September 30, clashing with 'Ponniyin Selvan: I'. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in 'Fighter' with Deepika Padukone.