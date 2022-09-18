When brothers Selvaraghavan and Dhanush team up, fans are in for a treat. And when ace musician Yuvan Shankar Raja joins the team, fans are in for a double delight. Naan Varuvan is one such delight with Dhanush playing the dual role--that of a hero and the villain. The film marks the union of Selvaraghavan and Dhanush after 12 years. Their last hiatus was Mayakkam Enna in 2011.

The psychological action-thriller will have Dhanush playing the role of a cowboy and the actor underwent extensive archery training for his role. The story revolves around a case of déjà vu between two similar individuals. Produced by Kalaipuli S' banner V Creations, the film also stars Prabhu, Yogi Babu, Indhuja, and Shelly Kishore in crucial roles. The film is all set to hit the screens on September 29 clashing with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which is releasing a day later.

Meanwhile, Dhanush also revealed recently that he will team up with his brother for the much-awaited second instalment on Aayirathil Oruvan. "A magnum opus! The pre-production alone will take us a year. But a dream film from the master Selvaraghavan. The wait will be long. But we will give our best to make it all worth it. AO2...The Prince returns in 2024," he wrote.