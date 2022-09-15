Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has already revealed that his film with Thalapathy Vijay (tentatively titled Thalapathy 67) will have a perfect blend of mass and class elements for fans to cheer. With the team all set to start shooting later this year, all eyes are on the antagonists. There are reports that the film will have six villains and the team has plans to cast six prominent actors from different languages.

Post the KGF 2 wave, Sanjay Dutt is an obvious choice. According to rumour mills, the Bollywood actor was highly impressed with the script but is yet to sign the dotted lines. Sanjay Dutt is already riding high post the massive success of KGF 2. Now the latest buzz is that Malayalam actor Prithviraj and director Gautham Menon have also been approached to play the villain. In a recent press meet, Gautham Menon revealed that director Lokesh called him to discuss the project however he is yet to sign the dotted lines.

In addition, the film will also have a strong female lead. Once again Anirudh will compose music for this commercial potboiler. Vijay is likely to sport a salt and pepper look for the film as he will play the role of a gangster in his late 40s. Actresses like Samantha and Trisha have been linked to the project previously however an official confirmation is expected. There are reports that the script has been originally written for superstar Rajinikanth but was later modified for Vijay.

Vijay is currently busy shooting for the Vamsi Padipally directorial, which also has Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Titled Varisu, the big-budget family entertainer will have Vijay playing the role of an erotomanic with Sarath Kumar appearing in a prominent role.