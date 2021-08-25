Leading filmmakers of Kollywood are coming together to produce quality content. They have started a new banner to bring films and original web series to the local and national audience.

Meet the Directors

Big names like Mani Ratnam, Shankar, AR Murugadoss, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vetrimaaran, Lingusamy, and Mysskin are some of the filmmakers who have joined hands to produce movies.

Rain On Films is reportedly the name of the production house. The first project to be made on this banner is being written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It is said to be a multi-starrer flick, but the details of the film are not be revealed.

Currently, Lokesh Kanagaraj is directing Vikram, which stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Andrea Jeremiah, and Shivani Narayanan of Bigg Boss Tamil fame.

Aishwarya Rai's Photo from Ponniyin Selvan Leaked

Meanwhile, a picture of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from the forthcoming movie Ponniyin Selvan was leaked and went viral online. A picture of her in a saree-clad avatar was hit the internet through back doors.

As per the earlier reports, Aishwarya Rai would be playing the roles of Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the second most powerful person in the Chola kingdom, and Mandakini Devi aka Singala Naachiyaar aka Oomai Rani, the mute queen, and mother of Nandini.

In addition to it, a few clips from the shooting had also made it to the internet much to the chagrin of Mani Ratnam. So, the filmmaker has strictly instructed the team members not to post the snaps online.

Further, the makers of the film have decided to take strict action against the people who spread the leaked pics online.

Shooting in Progress

Currently, the mega-budget project is being shot in Madhya Pradesh.

Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Vikram Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Kishore, and Prakash Raj are part of the movie produced by Madras Talkies.

The movie, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's historical fiction novel of the same name, has AR Rahman's music, A Sreekar Prasad's editing, and Ravi Varman's cinematography.