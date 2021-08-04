Mani Ratnam has been maintaining a lot of suspense about his forthcoming biggie Ponniyin Selvan. The director has not given away much about the project apart from a few promotional materials of the flick.

Now, a list revealing the names of the characters played by each character is doing rounds on social media and it has gone viral. Going by the list, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be playing dual roles in the flick and her father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan is replaced by Prakash Raj.

Aishwarya's Roles

As per the earlier reports, Aishwarya Rai would be playing the roles of Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, the second most powerful person in the Chola kingdom and Mandakini Devi aka Singala Naachiyaar aka Oomai Rani, the mute queen and mother of Nandini.

Chiyaan Vikram plays Aditya Karikalan, Jayam Ravi enacts Arulmozhi Varman and Karthi plays Vandiyathevan. Whereas Trisha Krishnan will be seen in the role of Kundhavi and Karthi's love interest in the film.

Check out the film list below:





Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is based on the historical novel of the same name penned by Kalki Krishnamurthy. It is a mega-budget film which has some of the top names of South India in the cast. Like Mani Ratnam's earlier films, the latest project will be a pan-Indian film which will be simultaneously made in multiple languages.

Varalaxmi Met Aishwarya Rai

Varalaxmi, daughter of Sarath Kumar, met Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a few weeks ago in Chennai. She had shared her excitement of meeting the multilingual actress for the first time.

"Met 3 of the warmest and most humble people last night.. none other than the gorgeous @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb the handsome hunk @bachchan and their sweetest daughter #aaradhyabachchan Despite the families and lineage that they hail from, their humility and warmth was so amazing, I was just overwhelmed with their love.!!! It was so sweet of you to meet us and spend time with us.. may god shower all his blessings on your family.!!! (sic)."

She also thanked her father for making this meeting happen. The actress added, "Thanking her dad, Varalaxmi wrote, "Thank you daddy for making this happen @r_sarath_kumar. I think @poojasarathkumar is still recovering from the shock.!!! Hahah #fangirl (sic)."