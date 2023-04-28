Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabh, R Sarathkumar, Prathiban, Rahman and Vikram Prabhu was released worldwide today.

The magnum opus narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty as a revenge saga that looks resplendent on-screen. With a gamut of emotions, and sword fighting the film is a visual treat.

Vikram's portrayal of the central character is nuanced, complex, and deeply emotional. Aishwarya Rai plays the role of Nandini a queen, looks breathtakingly beautiful and her on-screen presence is unmissable. The VFX, BGM and screenplay make the magnum opus larger than life.

Fans react

The film's sequel has left the netizens awestruck. Fans are calling Mani Ratnam's film an absolute pride of Indian cinema in their Twitter review for 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. Many even called PS 2 'an absolute pride of Indian cinema' in their Twitter review. Meanwhile, others felt that it was better than SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Fans are gushing over Trisha and Karthi's chemistry

Cinephiles who flocked to theatres to watch the film have given their first review of the film

A diehard fan of Aishwarya Rai performed aarti by holding the burning camphor in his palm.

Always grateful to #ManiRatnam for this film, Our Mass Heroine #AishwaryaRaiBachchan

God Bless.#PonniyinSelvan2#PonniyanSelvan2 pic.twitter.com/ThICmdJzrG — Mohabbatein Karikalan, PS2 from April 28 (@sidharth0800) April 28, 2023

Take a look

She has born to do this character ?? such an amazing artist.. her eyes portrays the pain, love, care,evil, revenge ..just stunned ? #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyanSelvan2 watch in theatres . pic.twitter.com/GSJmc0MZqp — Vino Gps (@vinogps06) April 28, 2023

#ManiRatnam has once again proved his exceptional talent in filmmaking with #PonniyinSelvan2. This movie is a true #Masterpiece that deserves all the accolades and recognition it is receiving. ?



The storyline is a beautiful representation of the epic novel #PonniyinSelvan, and… pic.twitter.com/zCSYTpqjPM — Kerala Box Office Updates (@KBOUpdate) April 28, 2023

#PS2 - #AishwaryaRaiBachchan The Show Stealer..? Entire story revolves around her character ?#ChiyaanVikram - What a Powerhouse Performer..? Preclimax ?#Karthi - Blast as VT. His chemistry with every other character is wow..?#Trisha - Slays again..? Aga naga song.. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l2H67iecd0 — Laxmi Kanth (@iammoviebuff007) April 28, 2023

A user wrote, "The best character of the movie Nandini ❤️ no one can do the role as ash jii done for me national award performance from #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan The eyes of Nandini will overtake every actor. #PS2 #ManiRatnam ❤️."

Another mentioned, "#PS2 - The Plot, The Mystery, The SHOW STEALER.. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvan2"

The third one, "Hatsoff #ManiRathnam sir to recreate this scene❤️ ⚔️#Ravanan X #AdithyaKarikala. Best wishes for all my chiyaan vikram anna fans from #ThalapathyVijay & #SilambarasanTR fan me #Chiyaan #ChiyaanVikram #Vikram #PonniyinSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan."

The fourth one said, "Watched #PS2. This is the real pride of Indian Cinema! Sorry tollywood fans #PonniyinSelvan2 is far better than overrated than #Bahubali2 Box office in DANGER."

The fifth one averred, "Why are they soooo cute!! AishLeksh tryna pull Vikram's hair(extension?) and Shobita admonishing her playfully haha, such BESTIES! #PS2 #PonniyinSelvan2."

A fan averred, "Again & Again I Said #PS2 Only For #karthi Anna ❤️Telugu Fan's Seeing #PonniyanSelvan2. The Moment of #PonniyanSelvan2."

My Art Presenting me on here .... @chiyaan Sir Apricate My Sketch .....

Special Thanks to NIIT College Trichy Event Members .... Hari Prasanth & Shreeya ....#PonniyinSelvan2 #ManiRatnam #Karthi@LycaProductions pic.twitter.com/6DIHKyEJOr — Jeeva Sk Official (@jeevaskj) April 28, 2023

"#PonniyinSelvan2 Review: Brilliant! An outstanding masterpiece from #ManiRatnam, where storytelling, perfect casting, production design & making blend beautifully. Terrific performances - #Vikram as #Karikalan & #AishwariyaRai as Nandini are the pivot around which film revolves. #Karthi, #JayamRavi, #Trisha, #AishwaryaLekshmi fit perfectly into their characters who drive the story. Even #Jayaram, #SharatKumar, #PrakashRaj #Prabhu & others in supporting roles are aptly cast. Rich production value, awesome camera #Ravivarman & #ARRahman music enrich it further. If you want to be critical, can say that compared to PS1, part 2 is a bit slow. But who cares! I loved #PS2 for what cinema is all about - Story Telling! Don't Miss it in theatres for that wholesome cinematic experience."

#JayamRavi Done Complete Justice To His Role #ArunmozhiVarman ⚔️?



Nailed His Performance At Fort Fight - War & Climax As Well??✨ pic.twitter.com/dISLPxUaLO — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) April 28, 2023

Clearly winner



Rajamouli should join the mani ratnam academy to know how to craft a movie like ponniyin Selvan



Better than overrated #Baahubali Series ngl #PonniyinSelvan2 — A G E N T • ? (@ItsAnirudhFreak) April 28, 2023

A cinephile said that SS Rajamouli should learn how to craft a movie like Ponniyin Selvan while adding it is a better watch than the Baahubali franchise. Another user wrote that if anyone else had to face the kind of hurdles that Mani Ratnam faced while making PS2, they would have thrown in the towel and shelved the project permanently.

Mani Ratnam's film has exceeded fans' expectations and some are even comparing it with Baahubali 2.

Nandini/Mandakini is easily one of the finest performances by #AishwaryaRaiBachchan ?



I'm completely speechless ?



Her scenes with #ChiyaanVikram are simply outstanding ?



She perfectly showcases various emotions?



A Brilliant Performer?#AishwaryaRai #PonniyinSelvan2 #PS2 pic.twitter.com/hfCMexelRt — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) April 28, 2023

As per the reports, the box office collection of 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' would benefit the theatres in Kerala to a great extent, and as the weekend is approaching, the footfall would surge even more.