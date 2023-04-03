Day one of the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a star-studded affair which was held on Friday night. Who's who from the industry graced their presence.

The red carpet was filled with international stars and Bollywood bigwigs and eminent businessmen and politicians. While day two was the musical gala which saw Hollywood and Bollywood dressed to their best as they graced the pink carpet.

Many Bollywood and international celebrities put their best fashion foot forward day event. On the guest list was supermodel Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland with Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra with singer-husband Nick Jonas, Rajinikanth, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh with Deepika Padukone, Sidharth Malhotra with Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan with Kareena Kapoor Khan, in fact, Karan Johar- Priyanka Chopra Jonas's hugged it out after PeeCee's explosive interview on "being cornered".

Highlights of the two-day gala event

There were a lot of surprising things that happened at the event, from Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya posing for a picture with Gigi to SRK dancing his heart out with Varun Dhawan and Ranveer Singh to Salman Khan losing with Gauri, Aryan Khan and Suhana and Priyanka setting the stage ablaze with Ranveer Singh and much more.

Amidst all the glitz and glamour and Hollywood met Bollywood and influencers were also part of the gala nights. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to point out which B'town stars were missing.

Most of them pointed out that Kangana Ranaut was missing. Virat Kohli who is busy in IPL as well as Anushka Sharma was not seen anywhere. Katrina Kaif was not there apart from that even Kartik Aaryan was not seen. Some even said that Tina and Anil Ambani were not to be seen in various pictures and videos shared by paparazzi.

Take a look at the comments below

A user asked, "Why isn't Kangana ever to be seen in Ambani functions? They don't invite her?"

The next one quizzed, "Where is Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani?"

The third one commented, "I miss Kangana here"

Key performers

Shah Rukh Khan's electrifying performance on stage where the actor performed his hit song Jhoome Jo Pathaan was loved by Gigi Hadid. She commented on the viral video as, "Best", and she also thanked Varun Dhawan for making her Bollywood dream come true.

Not just this, a video of SRK's son Aryan Khan smiling, while watching him dance has been shared online.