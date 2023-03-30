The much-awaited trailer of PS2, the sequel to the blockbuster PS1, was released along with the music from the sequel at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Wednesday, March 29. The mega event was held in Chennai Nehru indoor stadium. Kamal Haasan was the chief guest at the event.

Keeping up with the theme of part 1, which delves deep into the lives of the protagonists. The massy storytelling of the Chola Dynasty is a revenge saga that looks resplendent on-screen. With a gamut of emotions, and sword fighting, the saga in the trailers ended with a plot that felt like a cliffhanger, leaving the fans intensely enthralled. Fans are now waiting with bated breath to know will Queen Nandani be successful in her mission.

Aishwariya steals the show!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who essays the role of Nandani is out on a vengeance to avenge the death of her father. And wants to kill Vikram as she looks breathtakingly beautiful as Queen Nandani.

Apart from former Miss World Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the cinematic grandeur, PS-2 stars Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Sobhita Dhulipala in leading roles and Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Lal, Kishore, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Aishwarya Lekshmi in supporting roles.

This is how fans have reacted to the trailer

A user said, "No one could pull off period-film roles like Aishwarya Raid! Not even blinking while delivering dialogues! Intense AF! Aishwarya Rai the actress for y'all."

#PonniyinSelvan2Trailer one word spellbound. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan my magnificent queen,??she changes the mood of trailer with her powerhouse performance, mark my words this is going to be special. Dream role for any actor. She gave me goosebumps & chills at the same time. ?? pic.twitter.com/uvc5lC9W4c — AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@AishwaryaSpice) March 29, 2023

We are not ready for this yet ????⚔️?



In Raavanan, Vikram dies before he can touch Aishwarya Rai's hand, while in PS2, Aishwarya Rai kills Vikram with a sword using her own hands.#PS2 | #PonniyinSelvan | @chiyaan | #AishwaryaRai pic.twitter.com/MWWoIxz9NP — KARTHIK DP (@dp_karthik) March 29, 2023

The second one wrote, "QUEEN, I hope she continues thriving down South!"

Aishwarya Rai touches Mani Ratnam's feet

At the event, Aishwarya Rai heaped praise on Mani Ratnam.

OOMAI RANI

She is scared of people but she can tame exotic horses and ride them. She is always around to save the prince, but no one knows where she lives. She looks fragile, but she is also like the wind and cannot be captured by force. #PonniyinSelvan2 #AishwaryaRai #ManiRatnam pic.twitter.com/Zrp8x1qAmP — AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@AishwaryaSpice) March 29, 2023

NANDHINI

Men who are ensnared by her say that her beauty is her biggest weapon. But what they overlook and eventually pay for, is a sharper weapon that she is constantly honing — her mind. #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PonniyinSelvan2 #PonniyinSelvan pic.twitter.com/0hJSPjVVhj — AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@AishwaryaSpice) March 29, 2023

I must spell facts tho✋



No one could pull off period-film roles like Aishwarya Raid! Not even blinking while delivering dialogues! Intense AF!



Aishwarya Rai the actress for y’all #PonniyinSelvan #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan #PS2Trailer #PS2AudioLaunch #PS2 pic.twitter.com/3JZoU7OBn7 — Aishwarya Rai (@MyAishwarya) March 29, 2023

Aishwarya Rai says, "I have done many films with Mani Ratnam. I hope he keeps giving me such amazing roles, like Nandhini."

A video from the mega trailer launch shows Aishwarya touching Mani Ratnam's feet.

Watch

Subaskaran's Lyca Productions presents PS-2. Jointly Produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, Directed by Mani Ratnam, and Music Composed by AR Rahman. PS-2 is slated for a worldwide release on April 28, 2023, in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Ponniyin Selvan-I was released worldwide in September 2022 in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam. The film is currently streaming on Prime Video. The film grossed Rs 327 crores in India and Rs 169 crores (USD 20.70 million) overseas, for a global box office gross of over Rs 500 crore.