The verbal war that began in 2020 between Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh has been renewed once again. The 'Queen' actor took to her social media handle and took a jibe at Diljit Dosanjh with a warning that he will be arrested for supporting Khalistanis.

This statement from Kangana comes after Radical Sikh preacher and Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh was arrested by Punjab Police recently.

Kangana re-shared a post on Twitter and Instagram Stories that was posted by Swiggy India (Instamart). The picture had different pulses with 'pulse aagai pulse' captioned on it. She tagged Diljit in her tweet and wrote 'just saying'. In her Instagram stories, Kangana added, "Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols." (Police has arrived)

In another story, she wrote, "All those who supported Khalistanis remember next number tumhara hai, pols aa chuki hai, yeh woh waqt nahi hai jab koi bhi kuch bhi karta tha, desh ke saath gaddari ya tukde karne ki koshish ab mehengi padegi (Remember next is your number. The police is here. It is not that time anymore where one could do whatever they wish to. Betraying the country or wanting to destroy it will cost you big time)."

In an interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami, Kangana in 2021 attacked Diljit Dosanjh after he wrote in a tweet, "They sit on TV and call themselves patriots. They talk like the whole country is just for them. Punjabis have given their lives for the country whenever the need has risen. God forbid if there is a need for it today, we will do it again. And these Punjabis prick your side so much," Kangana clapped back and said, "I openly challenged him to say just once that you are not a Khalistani, he didn't say it. Youth have been misled, they have been presented with a dream about Khalistan."

For those unaware, in 2020, Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu also accused Diljit of supporting the Khalistanis. "I am an Indian taxpayer who has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the country and Punjab in time of need," Diljit wrote in reply.