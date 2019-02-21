Congress party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala lashed out at the Narendra Modi government over the Pulwama terror attack at a press conference on Thursday. The Congress leader used the opportunity to accuse the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of politicising the deaths of 40 CRPF jawans.

Addressing a press meet, Surjewala said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shooting for a documentary at Jim Corbett National Park on the afternoon when the whole country was mourning the loss of lives of our jawans in Pulwama Attack in the afternoon. Is there any PM in the world like this? I have no words really."

Surjewala also said that two days ahead of the Pulama blast, the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammad, had released a video which showed that such an attack may be carried out. Congress posed questions to the Centre alleging failure to act on intelligence report, breach of intelligence and the movement of CRPF jawans. "There was an intelligence report on the sanitization of IED on 8th February. Why were these warnings ignored?"

Condemning the Pulwama attack, Surjewala said, "The Pulwama terror attack is an attack on the integrity of our nation. During this hour of tragedy, the Congress party extends its support to our security forces."

"Look at the photo of MP Sakshi Maharaj who's smiling during the final journey of a fallen jawan," Surjewala said.

Surjewala also lashed out at Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam for posting a selfie on Facebook with the dead body of a CRPF personnel who lost his life in the Pulwama attack.