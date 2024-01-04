The recent induction of Y.S. Sharmila into the Congress Party is poised to redefine the political landscape in Andhra Pradesh. This move by Sharmila, who merged her YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) with Congress, signifies a potential transformation in the state's political equations, with the Congress aiming to rejuvenate its standing after facing a decline post-the bifurcation.

A decade since the Congress suffered a significant setback in Andhra Pradesh, attributed to public discontent over the state's division, the party is now striving for a resurgence. Sharmila's decision to align herself with Congress and express her willingness to engage in the party's activities in Andhra Pradesh sets the stage for a direct clash between her and her brother, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Legacy of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy

The political narrative in the state had shifted when Jagan Mohan Reddy established the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), capitalizing on their father Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy's legacy to supersede the Congress. Now, with Sharmila's arrival, the Congress seeks to leverage a portion of the same legacy to reassert its presence in its former stronghold.

Sharmila, previously a supporter of her brother's breakaway from the Congress, is now perceived as a potential catalyst for revitalizing the Congress in Andhra Pradesh.

The recent success of the Congress in Telangana has infused hope into the party for a resurgence in the other Telugu state. As the Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh align with the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in April-May, Sharmila's leadership within the Congress may spearhead efforts to win back YSR loyalists and those dissatisfied with Jagan Mohan Reddy's governance.

Even before Sharmila's formal entry into Congress, cracks in Jagan Mohan Reddy's support base appeared, with Alla Ramakrishna Reddy declaring his allegiance to the Congress. This move was followed by the resignation of the YSRCP MLA from Mangalagiri, indicating a potential shift in alliances as other YSRCP members are also anticipated to join forces with Sharmila.

Political analysts foresee imminent and rapid developments ahead. Jagan Mohan Reddy's strategy to replace numerous incumbent MLAs could prompt some to look towards the Congress for support, potentially altering the state's political landscape.

YSRCP's win in 2019

In the 2019 elections, YSRCP secured a dominant position, winning 151 out of 175 Assembly seats and 22 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats. In stark contrast, the Congress faced a complete washout in both Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, witnessing a drastic drop in its vote share to less than two percent.

The exodus of several senior leaders from the Congress to YSRCP and other parties over the last decade had severely demoralized the party. Political experts believe that even a fraction of sitting YSRCP MLAs joining Congress, especially after being denied renomination, could significantly bolster the Congress's prospects, improving its vote share and securing representation in the Assembly.

Sharmila, alongside her mother Y.S. Vijayamma, stood by Jagan during his legal troubles, undertaking extensive padyatras and actively participating in YSRCP's campaigns. However, after YSRCP's resounding victory in 2019, Sharmila found herself sidelined within the party, prompting her foray into Telangana politics in 2021 with the formation of YSRTP.

Opposition within Telangana

Despite her efforts in Telangana and subsequent negotiations with the Congress leadership, the merger didn't materialize initially due to opposition within the Telangana faction of the Congress.

However, following the Congress's triumph in Karnataka and subsequent developments, Sharmila has now officially joined the Congress in Andhra Pradesh, adding further complexity to the state's political landscape, where the TDP and Pawan Kalyan-led Jana Sena have formed an alliance against YSRCP.

As the stage sets for a compelling political contest, Sharmila's entry into Congress amidst evolving alliances and strategies marks a significant turning point in Andhra Pradesh's political narrative.