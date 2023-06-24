YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) leader Y. S. Sharmila has refuted media reports suggesting her appointment as the Andhra Pradesh Congress President. She also dismissed claims of receiving a proposal for the Congress Rajya Sabha ticket from Karnataka.

Sharmila, the sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, affirmed her commitment to the cause of Telangana. She emphasized her dedication to fighting for the people of the region.

In a tweet, Sharmila stated, "I have always been in Telangana and will remain here until the end. I urge speculators to stop making assumptions about my future and instead focus on the issues affecting the people of Telangana. Shed light on the misrule and extensive corruption of KCR, his family, and party members. My future lies in Telangana and with its people."

Speculations have arisen about Sharmila merging her party with the Congress or forming an alliance with the grand old party ahead of the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections later this year.

Sharmila's meeting with D. K. Shivakumar, following his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, fueled widespread speculations.

On June 19, Sharmila greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday, adding her wishes for his success in his tireless efforts dedicated to the welfare of the nation's people.

Sources have confirmed discussions between Sharmila and Congress leaders regarding the merger. Sharmila, the daughter of former United Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), is reportedly prepared to merge her party.

In exchange, the Congress has offered her and a few of her close supporters tickets to contest the Telangana Assembly polls. Sharmila has already declared her intention to run from the Paler constituency in Khammam district.

(With inputs from IANS)