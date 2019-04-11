The Lok Sabha election in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has created a lot of disturbances in both the states including electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctions and political fights.

A lot of names have been missing from the voter's list and several clashes have been reported from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, where the people have been eagerly waiting to cast their votes for the single-phase election.

Missing from the list is Shobana Kamineni, Vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals. Shobana had just returned back to India a day ago to cast her vote. But she was left in a bitter shock as her name was deleted from the voter's list when she went to exercise her vote in Masab Tank polling booth in Hyderabad.

"This is the worst day for me as an Indian citizen...I came back because I wanted to exercise my franchise. I came to the booth and I was told that my vote is deleted," she said, reports NDTV.

"Am I not counted in this country? Is my vote not important? This is a crime against me as a citizen and I will not tolerate it," she said, adds the report

Shobana is the daughter of Prathap C Reddy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals. She said that she had voted at the same booth in December, for the Telangana state election.

According to the reports, two party workers of TDP and YRS Congress Party (YSRCP) were killed in a clash that erupted at Ananthpur district in AP on Thursday. The incident took place near the polling booth No. 197 at Veerapuram in Tadipatri constituency of the district.

#WATCH: Clash broke out between YSRCP and TDP workers in Puthalapattu Constituency in Bandarlapalli, Andhra Pradesh. Police resorted to lathi-charge pic.twitter.com/q7vxRIR0R8 — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2019

Another clash broke out between both parties in Puthalapattu Constituency in Bandarlapalli, following which the Police had to intervene with lathi-charge to control the situation, reports IANS.

Several complaints have been reported from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh including EVM malfunctions and glitches. According to the Andhra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gopala Krishna Dwivedi EVM malfunctions have been reported from more than 50 places.

Andhra CM and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu have slammed the Election Commission (EC) over voting machine malfunctions. He wrote to the EC claiming that nearly 30 per cent of the EVM's were not working properly till 10 am.