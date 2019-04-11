Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Allu Arjun and a host of other Tollywood celebs to cast vote in the Lok Sabha elections. They share their photos and videos and also urged fans to exercise their power in this polls.

Many celebrities became role models for their fans, by taking some time out from their busy schedules for elections. Along with their family members, they visited polling booths this morning, waited in queue like every other common voters and exercised their power. They posed for camera with their inked fingers, shared those pictures and asked their fans not to forget to vote this electons.

Megastar Chiranjeevi visited the polling booth with his family members like Surekha, Sushmita, Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni. The pictures and videos of the mega family waiting in queue hit the social media and went viral immediately. Later, Cherry shared the photos of the inked fingers of his and his wife on Facebook and wrote, "Go vote!! It is important!! #LokSabhaElections2019 #APElections2019"

Young tiger Junior NTR also took a break from the shooting of SS Rajamouli's movie RRR to the polling booth with this family. After casting the vote, the actor tweeted the photo of his inked finger and wrote, "We got inked! Did you? #GoandVote"

Music director MM Keeravaani of Baahubali fame tweeted the photo of his inked finger and wrote, "Done early in the morning. Avoided sonstroke "

Vishnu Manchu: Go Vote! Show that you care about our country. #VoteForIndia

Madhura Sreedhar Reddy: Just voted! Mood of the nation is for bright nation!

Rashmi Gautam: Reached the booth with my grandparents if they can so should u GO VOTE Don't ask for change be the change

Gopi Mohan: All the best to all the leading parties participating in the elections in both states. Best wishes to our industry star hero @PawanKalyan garu for participating in direct elections for the first time. Voter is the ruler. All the leaders are their servants.#VoteWisely

Lakshmi Manchu: Wishing my dear friend @PrasadVPotluri a thumping majority win. Looking forward for your contribution for the betterment of the state and its people. #APElections2019 #VoteForFan

Viranica Manchu: Wish @ysjagan anna all the very very best for today!

Sai Dharam Tej: I believe in my leader... Vote for your future...vote for glass #Janasena