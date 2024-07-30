Observing that money laundering is a serious threat to the financial system, a special court at Jammu rejected the bail application of Yatin Yadav, the alleged mastermind behind the 2022 JKSSB sub-inspector recruitment scam case.

The court emphasized that "money laundering is a serious threat not only to the financial system of the country but also to the global economy at large.

Special Public Prosecutor Ashwani Khajuria, representing the Enforcement Directorate, strongly opposed the bail plea, arguing that Yadav was involved in serious money laundering offenses and was the ring leader of the group responsible for leaking government exam papers for monetary gain. Khajuria highlighted ongoing investigations into Yadav's financial transactions, including smuggling exam papers, arranging accommodations for candidates in Karnal, and managing payments through the bank account of M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, owned by Yadav.

Khajuria further argued that the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation is separate and independent from the CBI case, and thus the trial court proceedings in the CBI case do not affect the PMLA investigation.

Judge Jyoti Bala agreed, stating that the investigating agency needs sufficient time to conduct a thorough and effective investigation.

The judge also noted the ED's concern that Yadav might influence witnesses or evade the law, and therefore, the bail application was dismissed. The court underscored that money laundering has a detrimental impact on society and the global economy, and must be dealt with sternly.

Given the serious allegations and ongoing investigation, the court decided not to grant bail to Yadav at this stage. However, the court mentioned that Yadav's case could be reconsidered on its own merits if there are changes in circumstances in the future.

The Enforcement Directorate's case is based on the CBI's FIR. Special Judge Bala Jyoti, presiding over the Anti-Corruption Court in Jammu, stated that the bail application lacked legal merit and was premature, as the investigation is still in its early stages and many key witnesses have yet to be examined by the ED.

Mastermind of Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam was arrested on June 24

In the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of 2022, the Enforcement Directorate arrested the alleged mastermind Yatin Yadev in a money-laundering case on June 24.

The arrest of the mastermind was made over two months after his property worth one crore was attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

The accused allegedly leaked and sold question papers of the sub-inspector of the Jammu and Kashmir Police exams which were conducted in 2022.

Yatin Yadav, the mastermind, was arrested in Jammu under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per reports, Yadav executed a well-crafted plan involving other accused touts based in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

Exams were conducted in 2022

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) conducted the sub-inspector recruitment exam on March 27, 2022. However, the list of 1,200 selected candidates, along with 1,300 junior engineers and 1,000 finance account assistants, was annulled by the Jammu and Kashmir administration in July due to allegations of paper leaks and malpractice.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over the case, filed a chargesheet against 33 accused, including Yadav, on November 12, 2022.

The accused include high-ranking officials such as a Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as several constables from the same force. The list also features individuals from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a government teacher, various intermediaries, and employees of a printing press.