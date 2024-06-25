In the infamous Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of 2022, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested the alleged mastermind Yatin Yadev in a money-laundering case.

The arrest of the mastermind was made over two months after his property worth one crore was attached by the Enforcement Directorate.

The accused allegedly leaked and sold question papers of the sub-inspector of Jammu and Kashmir Police exams which were conducted in 2020.

According to a news agency, Yatin Yadav, the mastermind, was arrested in Jammu under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per reports, Yadav executed a well-crafted plan involving other accused touts based in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir to arrange candidates willing to access the leaked paper against monetary payments ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 30 lakh.

On April 6, Yadav's property worth Rs 1 Cr attached by ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 6 this year seized property worth approximately Rs. 1 crore of Yadav who was the main accused involved in the infamous J&K Police Sub-Inspector recruitment scam of 2022.

The ED attached movable properties, including bank balances related to accused Yatin Yadav, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation (owned by Yatin Yadav), and his associate Lokesh Kumar. This action was taken under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The case revolves around the leak of examination papers conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the recruitment of 1200 Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police. The accused, including Yatin Yadav, allegedly benefited monetarily from leaking these papers.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Yatin Yadav, in a criminal conspiracy with others, provided leaked question papers to aspirants willing to pay. These transactions occurred between March 25, 2022, and March 27, 2022, with payments ranging from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh.

Further scrutiny of suspected bank accounts showed a pattern of cash deposits and fund routing related to Yatin Yadav. The funds were also channeled into his firm, M/s New Global Fumigation Corporation, and dispersed through smaller transactions. The interconnected nature of these transactions strongly indicated that the funds were proceeds of crime.

CBI filed chargesheet in November 2022

In November 2022, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed charges against 24 individuals implicated in a major scam.

The accused include high-ranking officials such as a Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF), an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from the Jammu and Kashmir Police, as well as several constables from the same force. The list also features individuals from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a government teacher, various intermediaries, and employees of a printing press.