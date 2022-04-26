A spike in police harassment cases in Telangana has shown a shocking trend. As a result of persistent harassment by the cops, cases of suicide among civilians have spiked. To that extent, many police officers, investigation officers, in particular, are facing charges of abetment of suicide.

Due to the increasing number of cases of abetment of suicide against Telangana police officers, the higher-ups have recommended a review meeting of all station house officers (SHOs) and investigation officers (IOs). They have been instructed to verify the evidence in any case before taking persons of interest into custody.

"Over-enthusiasm of SHOs and SIs in districts has created law and order issues and many victims have died by suicide. We have given strict instructions to district police officers to follow standard operation proceedings (SOPs) during investigation. Violators will face the music and we will not tolerate indiscipline, irrespective of the police personnel's position, (sic)" a senior officer was quoted as saying.

Cases of abetment of suicide against cops

Recently, Kamareddy police registered abetment to suicide cases against Tungaturthy inspector Tanduri Nagarjuna Goud for harassing businessman Santosh and his mother Padma. Both these individuals died by suicide.

In a similar instance was reported in Ghanpur of Jayashanker Bhupalpally district, where SI Uday Kiran was booked. The SI reportedly used third-degree methods on the victim, which drove him to suicide.