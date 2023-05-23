Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has been making a head-turning appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. Be it her crocodile style neckpiece to green lip shade along with peacock style ensemble. The actor once again garnered headlines for wearing a rather unique outfit,

Urvashi Rautela trolled for a green feathered outfit at Cannes

On Monday, Urvashi Rautela chose a green feather and sequin-adorned floor-length gown for her latest appearance on the 2023 Cannes Film Festival's red carpet. The embellished ensemble is from Ziad Nakad's Spring Summer 2023 Couture Collection. She wore it with matching feather-adorned headgear, dangling earrings, rings, open locks, bold eye makeup, plum lip shade, blushed cheeks, and heavy contouring.

However, the actor was called out for copying Russian actress Victoria Bonya to the 76th Cannes Film Festival at the event's opening ceremony. Diet Sabya even reposted the photo of the actress on its Instagram story.

The anonymous fashion account, Diet Sabya also posted a collage comparing Urvashi's look to the Pokémon species Sceptile asked their followers to caption the photo.

Netizens react

One user wrote, "My mom made a similar outfit for me in 6th grade and had dressed up as a parrot for the favourite dress party."

Another commented, "God someone just fire her stylist." Someone remarked, "I refuse to believe this was at Cannes."

The third one wrote, "Be kind to the Pokemon."

One of the comments read, "Youngest first woman to identify herself as a parrot at Cannes."

Urvashi was trolled for wearing a fake crocodile necklace

A jewellery entrepreneur stated that the necklace worn by Urvashi was a copy of the Cartier crocodile neckpiece and was not original.

A jewellery expert named Arundhati De-Sheth took to her Instagram stories and spoke about Urvashi's neckpiece. In the first post, she shared a video of Urvashi talking about her crocodile jewellery. Arundhati wrote, "I am hugely confused by this look in general. However, all personal feelings aside is she wearing the original @cartier Maria Felix crocodile necklace (sic)?!"

Beneath the video, she wrote, "And, who is the maker of the earrings? Clarification is desperately needed! Won't get sleep (sic)."

Professional front

Urvashi Rautela is currently seen in the web series Inspector Avinash which is streaming on Jio Cinema, the series also stars Randeep Hooda, Soundarya Sharma, Abhimanyu Singh, and Rajneesh Duggal in key roles. The actress is reported to be featured in Dharma Productions' next project. The actress also has Mohan Bhardwaj's Black Rose in the pipeline which is scheduled to release on December 20.