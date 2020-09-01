Pokemon Masters is celebrating one-year anniversary with a new name and updates, but in a marketing stunt gone wrong, Twitter was filled with memes mocking DeNA, the developers of the popular mobile game. Pokemon Masters underwent a small name change on the occasion of its first-year anniversary, from its current name to Pokemon Masters EX. This is to signify how the game has evolved since its release. It has evolved alright - on Twitter.

The Pokemon fans are all excited about the evolution and the new character and the overall update, but Twitter had a different take on the Pokemon Masters EX. A quite hilarious one at that.

#Pokemonmastersex quickly became the top trending hashtag, but the discussion wasn't about the game per se.

#Pokemonmastersex confusion

While the top-trending hashtag on Twitter wasn't raising eyebrows for Pokemon fans and players, but the Twitter users had a unique, hilarious take on the hashtag #pokemonmastersex. Quite naturally, a debate started on whether it was #PokemonMastersEX or #PokemonMasterSex and the memes that followed were something to water down your Monday-blues on a Tuesday. And quite frankly, it sure looked more like the latter than the former.

Check out some hilarious reactions below: