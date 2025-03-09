PoK will join India soon; delimitation, ONOE welcome moves: Rajnath Singh

Predicting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's (PoK) assimilation into India in the near future, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday batted strongly for healthy relations with neighbours like Bangladesh and reflected upon the gains from one nation, one poll and delimitation.

Also, the BJP is the only party which has delivered on its promises under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and addressed the crisis of credibility created in politics, the Defence Minister told Gaurav Mishra, Ankit Paliwal and Rahul Chhabra of IANS.

Excerpts from the interview:

IANS: You have always said that PoK was, is and will remain a part of India? In your opinion, what is the future of PoK?

Rajnath Singh: In my opinion, Pakistan would never let go of PoK voluntarily. The rate at which economic development has taken place and the way India's stature has grown on the world stage, people of PoK have started feeling that their development lies in joining a country like India.

The people of the region will force Pakistan to its assimilation into India... I believe the people of that region may not even need Pakistan's consent for it.

IANS: How do you see the concerns raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise in 2026?

Rajnath Singh: I think Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin should not create hurdles in delimitation. If there is any objection, he can raise it before a suitable forum.

It is unfair to claim that delimitation would lead to an increase in the number of seats only in North India. People should be assured that, whether for the Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha, the number of seats will naturally increase after delimitation in every state. I firmly believe that Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala will also see an increase in the number of seats.

IANS: What is your opinion on the developments in Bangladesh since the fall of Awami League government and India's interaction with the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government?

Rajnath Singh: India always wants to maintain good relations with its neighbours and Bangladesh is also our neighbouring country. We always try to maintain good relations with our neighbours because (former Prime Minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee used to say that we can change friends but not our neighbours. So, we would like to maintain good relations with Bangladesh.

IANS: Is One Nation, One Election (ONOE) likely to become a reality in the near future?

Rajnath Singh: This should have been done a long time ago. I believe there has been a significant delay in this matter. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi truly deserves appreciation for introducing this bill. The process of One Nation, One Election should begin in India. The government will save an enormous amount of money -- running into lakhs of crores. While I cannot provide an exact figure off-hand, the savings will be substantial.

Another major aspect is the saving in terms of time and the boost for governance. Currently, elections are held throughout the year -- sometimes for panchayats, sometimes for municipal bodies, sometimes for MLAs, MPs, district boards, or district panchayats. If a fixed schedule ensures that Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections are conducted simultaneously, along with local body elections, it will not only save a significant amount of money but also a considerable amount of time.

IANS: The Delhi government has launched the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana of giving Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to poor women. In your view, what is the significance of the development?

Rajnath Singh: I would like to thank the Delhi government and appreciate it for fulfilling whatever commitment it made before the elections. The BJP is the only political party in India that has accepted the crisis of credibility created in Indian politics as a challenge. Whether our government is in a state or at the Centre, we deliver what we promise and this was a commitment and our Delhi government is fulfilling that.

(With inputs from IANS)