Xiaomi's new subsidiary Poco is planning to roll-out the new MIUI 10 software update to the company's flagship smartphone Poco F1 later this week.

Poco F1 came with Android 8.1 Oreo-based MIUI 9.6 OS and will receive the major firmware MIUI 10. The company confirmed the news on the official MIUI forum while thanking the beta testers for participation and their valuable feedback. Since it will be deployed in phases, the MIUI 10 Global ROM for the Poco F1 (review) is expected to reach all corners by this weekend (4 November).

Here's what to expect in MIUI 10 Global ROM:

Responsive and fast

The key aspect of the 2107-based MIUI 9 was 'Lighting Fast', this time too, Xiaomi is promising MIUI 10 will make the devices swifter in terms of app loading and more. It also comes with two critical system optimisations—Lock-free critical path and Codependent prioritizing, which improves the overall responsiveness of MIUI 10 by 10%.

Full-screen gesture interface:

Now that the widescreen18:9 aspect ratio has become a norm in the smartphone industry and most importantly in all recent Xiaomi phones. MIUI 10 has been designed to enhance the user experience with its upgrades in design, speed, AI and sound.

It will come with several simple full-screen hand gestures along with new features such as more content in the tiled taskbar and improved swiping gestures (up and down for switching tasks, sideways to end current task), users will be delighted with the increase in their multitasking efficiency.

The company promises that users will be able to seamlessly switch to full-screen gestures. Also, MIUI 10 will provide a much more productive experience with a completely redesigned recent apps menu showing up to 5 apps in one screen.

Natural ringtones:

The new MIUI 10 also comes with a completely new system of sounds. From notifications to audio feedback and ambient sounds from an app like the timer with nature-related water droplets, rain, sand dunes in the wind on a desert, forest sound with waterfall effect, ocean wave sound and more, which will soothe the users' mood rather than annoyed by notifications and calls. MIUI 10 is also designed in a way that will reduce the aural clutter.

Customized for India

Most of the Xiaomi device owners are already familiar with the personalized theme for India including the pachanga calendar, festival-related wallpapers and more in MIUI 9.

Now, the new MIUI 10 follows up the region-specific feature such as the camera app doubling up as a Paytm QR code scanner, a local service page in the inbuilt browser with full support for PWA (progressive web apps), and the content-rich libraries of Mi Music and Mi Video ensure a great, entertaining and an ergonomic experience.

It also adds a quick menu tab to all business messages, which allows users to explore more about the service with one tap.

The company has also confirmed that the Poco F1, once upgraded to the new software will support HD content on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and other media streaming services. Other changes include notch hide feature in PUBG game and also users will also be able to play Asphalt 8, 9 series games on their phone.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on Xiaomi.