There are possibilities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase the lockdown that ends on May 31. The next phase of lockdown will begin on June 1 and chances are that it will be announced by Modi on Mann Ki Baat, which is a radio programme.

The Prime Minister had extended the lockdown seeing a spike in coronavirus cases and seeing the current scenario, the present lockdown could be extended.

Restrictions to ease

However, as a breather, he might announce several relaxations in Lockdown 5.0, though, things were relaxed in Lockdown 4.0 and more might be on its way in Lockdown 5.0.

The government of Karnataka has urged the Prime Minister to allow the state for reopening of all religious places in the state of Karnataka.

In Lockdown 4.0, salons were allowed to function and in Lockdown 5.0, gyms might be allowed to reopen. Containment zones will be treated as an exception for the same.

Educational institutes will not be allowed to function and so will malls, multiplexes and cinemas. A limited number of guests will be allowed in marriages and funerals.

11 cities in focus for Lockdown 5.0

There are 11 cities that have over 70 per cent of India's coronavirus cases and home ministry sources state that Lockdown 5.0 will mainly focus on these 11 cities.

Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Thane, Indore, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Surat and Kolkata will be focused on more during the next lockdown.

Ahmedabad, Delhi, Pune, Kolkata and Mumbai will be the most affected cities as they have contributed 60 per cent of the total 1.51 lakh coronavirus cases in India so far.

A list was prepared by the Centre in which there were 30 municipal corporation areas and these areas account for 80 per cent of the country's total coronavirus cases.

The Centre might allow religious places to be reopened, however, some conditions might be in place for the same. Religious events and congregations might not be allowed to be conducted in Lockdown 5.0 and this also includes religious festivals. People will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing at these places.