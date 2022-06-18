The ruling BJP in Karnataka is leaving no stone unturned to make Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit a grand success. Preparations are in full swing for the PM's two-day visit to Bengaluru and Mysuru on June 20-21.

"We have made all the preparations to make the PM's visit a grand success," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

The Chief Minister was speaking to mediapersons after inspecting the preparations at Kommaghatta ground in Yeshwanthpur constituency where the Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally.

"We have received his tour schedule. All of us, including our senior leader D.V. Sadananda Gowda, ministerial colleagues and the MLAs of Bengaluru, are working to ensure that the programmes are conducted efficiently. The officials from BDA, BBMP and the police too are working in association with the SPG to ensure fool-proof security for the Prime Minister," Bommai said.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the Yelahanka airbase at 11.55 a.m. on Monday from where he would go to the Indian Institute of Science by helicopter to participate in two programmes.

He is set to inaugurate the Brain Cell Research Centre established at a cost of Rs 450 crore by Kris Gopalakrishnan and lay the foundation stone for an 850-bed research hospital being built by MindTree.

The much-awaited Suburban Rail project for Bengaluru is set to take off on the same day as the Prime Minister would lay the foundation for the Rs 15,000 crore project which would provide mass transit connectivity from the heart of the city to many localities on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Bommai said.

Apart from this, the Prime Minister would also launch six railway projects. He is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Satellite Town Ring Road connecting Dabaspet on Tumakuru road with Old Madras Road near Hosakote.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has agreed to provide special concessions for the project after Bommai's repeated efforts to convince him on the importance of the project.

After launching these development projects, the Prime Minister would address a public rally at Kommaghatta, Bommai said.

The Chief Minister, who visited the programme venues and inspected the preparations on Saturday, said, "The preparations are in full swing. Large gatherings are expected for the Prime Minister's programmes. So all arrangements are being made to ensure that all the programmes turn out to be a grand success."

Those participating in public programmes need to show their Covid vaccination certificate, and those turning up for the programmes in indoor halls should get tested again for Covid now to gain entry, Bommai said.