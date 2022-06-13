Two Pak nationals among three terrorists killed in twin encounters in Kashmir Close
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday arrived here on a two-day Karnataka visit.

The President, along with his wife Savita, landed at the HAL airport where he was welcomed by Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

President Kovind is expected to take part in the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of the Rashtriya Military School and stay over in the Raj Bhavan.

On Tuesday, he will grace the occasion of the dedication ceremony of ISKCON temple, replica of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, at Vaikunta Hill, off Kanakapura Road near Doddakallasandra in Bengaluru.

The President will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon. 

