Wildlife lovers are mourning the death of Bhogeshwara, the 60-year-old tusker with the longest tusks among Asian elephants.

Social media has been flooded with obituaries and memories of animal lovers.

Bhogeswara, the majestic elephant, was found dead near the Kabini reservoir in Bandipur-Nagarhole Reserve Forest on June 11. He was known as Mr Kabini. The elephant was a cynosure of all eyes tourists as it was blessed with the longest tusks in the continent.

The forest department is contemplating to make Bhogeswara the icon of protection and preservation of elephants. The department is also mulling to obtain permission to preserve its tusks at the exhibition center.

One of his tusks was 2.54 meter (8 feet) long and the other measured 2.34 meters (7.5 feet). Both the tusks almost touched the ground and watching it roaming in the thick jungle was a visual treat.

The elephant was named Bhogeswara as it was found often near the Bhogeswara camp near the Kabini backwaters.

The forest officers found his carcass near D.B.Kuppe Forest Range in H.D.Kote taluk of Mysuru district.

The viscera samples have been sent to the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory of Mysuru. Experts see no foul play and stated that it was a natural death.

The social media posts paid tribute to Bhogeshwara and also felt sorry for the younger generation who will be able to only see him on television. Many have described the majestic walk, the elephant's friendly composure.

