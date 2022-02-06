The Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa on Sunday cancelled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual poll rally in the state, in view of the death of iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"BJP's events which include the PM's virtual rally and the manifesto release functions have been cancelled. Nitin Gadkari's public meeting has also been cancelled. Small constituency level events will continue to be held after offering condolences to Lata Mangueshkar," Sawant told reporters.

"In view of Lata Mangshkar's death, there is a two-day state mourning in Goa. All state functions have been cancelled," he also said.

(With inputs from IANS)