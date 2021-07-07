PM Modis crucial all-party meeting with J and K leaders Close
As the Modi government gets a makeover, the new Council of Ministers is being shaped in terms of experience and qualification. In the new Council of Ministers, there are four former Chief Ministers, 18 former state ministers, 39 former MLAs and 23 MPs who have been elected for three or more terms.

This demonstrates the wealth of experience in the new Cabinet as the government has been criticised for lack of bench strength and not having enough heft in administrative experience.

The new Council of Ministers will also be an eclectic mix of distinguished qualifications, including 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, seven former civil servants, and 46 ministers with experience in Central government.

This is also a young-looking Cabinet with an average age of 58, with 14 ministers below the age of 50 years. In terms of gender, 11 women will be part of the Council of Ministers, including two with Cabinet rank.

There will be fiive ministers -- 1 Muslim, 1 Sikh, 2 Buddhists and 1 Christian. In addition, there is a strong OBC representation with 27 OBC minister, including five with Cabinet rank, eight ST ministers including three with Cabinet rank, and 12 SC ministers with two with Cabinet rank.

In total, 43 ministers will take oath on Wednesday evening in the first reshuffle of the second term of the Narendra Modi government. The induction of the new faces was preceded by the resignations of as many as 12 ministers.

New ministers sworn in

Below is the list of ministers who took oat for their new cabinets on Wednesday:

  1. Narayan Rane
  2. Sarbananda Sonowal
  3. Dr. Virendra Kumar
  4. Jyotiraditya M Scindia
  5. Ramchandra Prasad Singh
  6. Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Pashupati Paras
  8. Kiren Rijiju
  9. Raj Kumar Singh
  10. Hardeep Singh Puri
  11. Mansukh Mandaviya
  12. Bhupender Yadav
  13. Parshottam Rupala
  14. G. Kishan Reddy
  15. Anurag Singh Thakur
  16. Pankaj Choudhary
  17. Anupriya Singh Patel
  18. Dr. Satya Pal Singh Baghel
  19. Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  20. Shobha Karandlaje
  21. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
  22. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
  23. Meenakshi Lekhi
  24. Annapurna Devi
  25. A. Narayanaswamy
  26. Kaushal Kishore
  27. Ajay Bhatt
  28. B. L. Verma
  29. Ajay Kumar
  30. Chauhan Devusinh
  31. Bhagwanth Khuba
  32. Kapil Moreshwar Patil
  33. Pratima Bhoumik
  34. Dr. Subhas Sarkar
  35. Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
  36. Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
  37. Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
  38. Bishweswar Tudu
  39. Shantanu Thakur
  40. Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
  41. John Barla
  42. Dr. L. Murugan
  43. Nisith Pramanik

The President of India accepted the resignations of the 12 ministers on Wednesday, paving way for the new ones.

  1. D.V. Sadananda Gowda
  2. Ravi Shankar Prasad
  3. Thaawarchand Gehlot
  4. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank'
  5. Dr. Harsh Vardhan
  6. Prakash Javadekar
  7. Santosh Kumar Gangwar
  8. Babul Supriyo
  9. Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
  10. Rattan Lal Kataria
  11. Pratap Chandra Sarangi
  12. Sushri Debasree Chaudhuri
