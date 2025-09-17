PM Modi's 75th birthday: A rural woman's gratitude and success story

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 75 on Wednesday (September 17), Laxmi Kumari, a beneficiary of the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) from Chano village in Hazaribagh district, Jharkhand, has sent her heartfelt blessings. "May PM Modi live for a thousand years and keep supporting us in our businesses," she said gratefully.

Talking to IANS, she said, "Earlier, we were without any work, but now, thanks to the canteen under the scheme launched by the government led by PM Modi, we can even afford our children's school fees."

Laxmi's journey is a glaring example of how NRLM has empowered rural women and transformed their lives. Belonging to the Sadar block of Hazaribagh, Laxmi received vocational training from the Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI). The training was imparted to her under the NRLM. This training helped her establish a new livelihood by running the food canteen at Vinoba Bhave University.

She is lovingly known as the "Cafe Wali Didi" on campus now. The canteen she is working with is serving affordable and nutritious meals to students and faculty. Her culinary skills and dedication have earned her respect and affection, transforming her life completely. Laxmi also takes pride in promoting hygiene and healthy eating habits among young learners, understanding that nutrition plays a vital role in education and overall well-being.

Before NRLM, life was a daily struggle. "There were many days when we didn't know how to pay the bills or the school fees," Laxmi recalls with emotion.

While talking to IANS, she said, "The programme gave me skills and confidence. It helped me rise above poverty."

She further remarked that the income she earns now not only supports her household but also gives her children a chance at a better future through education.

On PM Modi's special day, Laxmi expresses deep gratitude for his visionary schemes.

She says, "Modi Ji is like a brother and father to us women. His plans have given us not just financial independence but also confidence and hope. We feel respected and valued."

Needless to say, Laxmi's story reflects the greater impact of NRLM in building self-reliant women who contribute actively to their communities.

Laxmi Kumari's inspiring story celebrates the spirit of NRLM and stands as a powerful tribute to PM Modi's commitment to empowering India's rural women as he marks his 75th birthday. It is a testament to how government initiatives can bring real change, lighting up the lives of countless families across the country.

(WIth inputs from IANS)