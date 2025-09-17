Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked President Droupadi Murmu for the birthday wishes and said that with the cooperation of the countrymen, the government is committed to building a "strong" and "self-reliant" India.

In a post on X, PM Modi posted, "Thank you very much for your best wishes and gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu. With the affection and cooperation of 140 crore fellow citizens, we will always remain dedicated to building a strong, capable, and self-reliant India. In this direction, your vision and thoughts are very inspiring for us."

Earlier in the day, President Murmu wished PM Modi on his 75th birthday, praising his "extraordinary leadership".

In a message shared on X, the President wrote, "Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country."

She further said that PM Modi's leadership has earned the trust not only of the nation but also of the global community.

"Today, the global community is also expressing its faith in your guidance. I pray to God that you remain forever healthy and joyful, and with your unique leadership, lead the nation to new heights of progress," the President added.

The Prime Minister's 75th birthday has become a national moment of celebration, marked by a wave of greetings and tributes from political leaders and beyond from across the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered a heartfelt tribute, calling the Prime Minister a "symbol of sacrifice and complete dedication for the country".

In a message shared on X, Shah wrote, "Symbol of sacrifice and dedication, inspiration for crores of countrymen, heartfelt birthday wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on his 75th birthday. Modi ji, who has been working tirelessly, without stopping or tiring, for the welfare of the countrymen for more than five decades in social life, is a living inspiration of 'Nation First' for every citizen."

South star Vijay Deverakonda has penned a birthday note for PM Modi and said that he is one "powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission."

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Vijay penned a heartfelt note to wish Prime Minister Modi. He wrote: "Happy 75th Birthday to our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi garu. One powerhouse of a man, filled with energy and always on a mission. May you be healthy and filled with energy for many many more years sir. Biggest hugs and my respects."

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of the Prime Minister. In the clip, he said: "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today is your 75th birthday. I would like to congratulate you on this auspicious occasion. May you live a long life and always be healthy. This is my prayer to God."

Anupam recalled that he knew the leader since he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

"I came to meet you in that office. You met me very happily. After that, I wanted to do a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I invited you and you came to watch the film with all the ministers and other people," Anupam said in Hindi in the video.

Heaping praise on PM Modi and his leadership, Anupam said: "You have become a role model for the youth, middle-aged people, and the elderly. The way you have taken care of yourself is very inspiring. I have never found you tired. I have never found you tired."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also posted a heartfelt tribute, describing him as the "torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians" and "the world's most popular politician."

In a post on X, CM Yogi wrote, "Heartiest birthday greetings to the illustrious Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the torchbearer of the hopes and aspirations of 1.4 billion Indians, who has positioned 'New India' in the front row on the global stage, the world's most popular politician, the guide for all of us, and the one who has rearearealizedesion of 'One India - Excellent India'!"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also extended warm wishes, calling PM Modi "a visionary leader who has infused India with new energy and direction."

Singh praised PM Modi's global influence and his dedication to public welfare, noting that "his resolve for a Viksit Bharat is rooted in self-reliance, development, and prosperity."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also wished PM Modi, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to Honble PM Shri @narendramodi ji. Your relentless commitment to a #ViksitBharat continues to inspire us every day. Privileged to be part of this journey under your visionary leadership. Wishing you good health & a long life," Rijiju posted on X.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar added his wishes, posting, "His transformative leadership and firm resolve to build an Atmanirbhar, Sammridh and Viksit Bharat serves as an inspiration. Wish him good health and many more years in the service of the nation."

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also joined in, posting on X, "Heartfelt birthday wishes to the world's most popular leader, the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. May terrorism and corruption be completely eradicated from the country under your leadership, India become self-reliant, and we reclaim our position as the world's guru—such are my wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life."

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan greeted Prime Minister NareSabka Saath, Sabkairthday on Wednesday.

"We are truly fortunate to haViksit Bharat @ 2047. I sincerely wish him good health, boundless energy, and many more years of dedicated service to our great motherland," added the Telugu Desamted in Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and the bold reforms he has championed, has touched countless lives and brought meaningful change across the country," Chandrababu Naidu posted on 'X'.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Prime Minister Modi will visit Bhainsola village in Dhar district, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone for India's first PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) Park, a major step toward boosting the textile industry in the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch two major national initiatives, 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' (Healthy Women, Empowered Families) and the eighth Rashtriya Poshan Maah (National Nutrition Month), to strengthen the country's health and nutrition services, particularly for women, children, and adolescents.

More than one lakh health camps will be held across the country from September 17 to October 2, marking India's largest-ever health outreach campaign.

These camps will provide women-centric preventive, promotive, and curative health services, including screenings for non-communicable diseases, anaemia, tuberculosis, and sickle cell disease, as well as maternal and adolescent health check-ups, immunisations, and nutrition counselling.

Specialised services in gynaecology, paediatrics, dermatology, ENT, psychiatry, and more will be mobilised through public and private medical institutions. Blood donation drives will also be organised nationwide, with donors registered via the e-Raktkosh portal and engagement through the MyGov platform.