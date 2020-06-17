Hours after the India-China clash at the Ladakh border in Galwan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, June 17, sent out a clear message saying that the sacrifice of 20 Indian Army soldiers, who died during a violent scuffle with Chinese soldiers, will not go in vain.

PM Modi said that India won't tolerate any misadventures when it comes to defending its sovereignty and territorial integrity. "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated," the PM said.

This was PM Modi's first reaction after the bloodbath at the LAC on Monday (June 15) night. PM Modi was addressing the Chief Ministers and UTs over the handling of the pandemic. He began by urging everyone to observe 2-minute silence in honour of the 20 Indian Army jawans and concluded by chanting 'Om Shanti'.

However, PM Modi also clarified saying that India prefers peace, and he asserted that India will do whatever it takes to defend itself.

Articulating India's clear stand, PM Modi, in virtual presence of a host of Chief Ministers, said: "I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country are important. India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply."

PM Modi said sacrifice and valour are in India's character.

First satellite images of Galwan Valley

Satellite image from Planet Labs shows the extent of the military build-up at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, where the Indian Army and Chinese troops clashed on Monday night, leaving 20 Indian Army personnel, including a commanding officer, dead.

The Satellite picture of the spot has been taken on Tuesday, June 16, a day after India and China brawled at the Ladakh border in Galwan Valley and led to heavy casualties on both sides.

These are the first casualties faced by both India and China since 1975 when an Indian patrol was ambushed by Chinese troops in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With agency inputs)