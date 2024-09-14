Terming the ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir as a historic opportunity for people's better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned them against the deceitful tactics of the dynastic political parties.

Addressing the first election rally in Jammu and Kashmir from Doda town, the Prime Minister launched a scathing attack on the National Conference, Congress, and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly ruining the union territory for 70 years. He blamed these parties for promoting separatism and terrorism, which he claimed had degraded J&K.

The Prime Minister asserted that terrorism was on its deathbed in J&K and would soon be eradicated. He emphasized that the upcoming polls in J&K would determine the future of the Union Territory.

Only the BJP can restore statehood to J&K

Reiterating the resolve of his government to restore statehood to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the Prime Minister said that only the BJP can fulfil this demand.

He cautioned the people against those political parties that are befooling them by raking up emotive issues.

The Prime Minister criticized the opposition parties for promising to reinstate Article 370, asking the crowd if they wanted to return to the "bad old days" of stone pelting, separatism, and terrorism.

He claimed that these parties had failed to hold panchayat polls in J&K since 2000 and that it was the BJP government that ensured democracy reached the grassroots level.

Narendra Modi highlighted the success of the BJP government in holding Block Development Council and District Development Council elections, which he said brought youth to the forefront.

He framed the upcoming elections as a direct fight between three families (the Abdullahs, Muftis, and Gandhis) and the J&K youth who were chasing their dreams.

The Prime Minister paid tribute to Kashmiri Pandit Tika Lal Taploo, who was killed by terrorists on this day some years ago. He announced the launch of the "Tika Lal Taploo" scheme to ensure Kashmiri Pandits receive their rights on a fast-track basis. He also promised to issue a white paper on the victims of terrorism and fix responsibility.

The Prime Minister endorsed the BJP candidate from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar, whose father and uncle were killed by terrorists. He said the party had given her a ticket to contest polls, making her a tool against terrorism.

The Prime Minister concluded by reiterating the BJP's commitment to making J&K a terror-free region and a paradise for tourists. He announced plans to make J&K a global film destination and promised a direct train from Delhi to Srinagar soon.

Promoting a new generation of leadership

Prime Minister said that his government is promoting a new generation of leaders to counter the destructive influence of dynastic politics. "Together, we will make Jammu and Kashmir a secure and prosperous part of India", he said.

Prime Minister criticized the legacy of dynastic politics in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that foreign powers and internal political interests had exploited the region since Independence. "Dynasties prioritized their own interests, stifling the growth of new leadership and leaving the region hollow," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted his government's focus on nurturing young leaders since 2014. "We have empowered a new generation of leaders, committed to Jammu and Kashmir's progress", he said.