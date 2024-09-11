Veteran politician Ghulam Nabi Azad, who has been largely sidelined during electioneering, is set to come out of political hibernation. Despite health issues, Azad has announced that he will start campaigning for his party candidates in South Kashmir and Chenab Valley from September 12.

Azad's decision to re-enter the political arena comes as a boost to his party, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which is facing an identity crisis just two years after its formation. The party is contesting its first assembly election, but Azad's initial decision not to campaign due to health issues had raised concerns about its prospects.

The DPAP has fielded candidates in three phases of elections, including two former MLAs, Abdul Majeed Wani and Mohammad Amin Bhat. However, with Azad's absence from the campaign trail, their fate remained uncertain.

Azad's loyalists contesting as Independents

While only a few candidates are contesting on the symbol of the DPAP, staunch supporters of Ghulam Nabi Azad are contesting Assembly elections as Independents.

Azad's loyalist and vice president and founder member of DPAP Ghulam Mohammad Saroori has filed his nomination papers as an Independent candidate from the Inderwal Assembly segment. Saroori, a three-time MLA from Inderwal, filed his papers on the last day of nominations, August 27.

Taj Mohi-ud-Din, a prominent Gujjar leader and former Minister, is contesting as an Independent candidate from the Uri Assembly segment. Taj won the election from this Assembly segment in 2002 and 2008 as a Congress candidate.

Another loyalist of Ghulam Nabi Azad and a mass-based leader Jugal Kishore Sharma is contesting elections as Independent candidate from the newly carved Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly segment as an Independent candidate.

Azad's re-emergence may help salvage the party's prospects, but questions remain about its future and ability to contest elections without his active involvement. The DPAP's performance in the upcoming assembly elections will be a litmus test for its survival and relevance in Jammu and Kashmir's political landscape.

Earlier Azad stepped back from the campaign.

On August 28, Ghulam Nabi Azad announced that he would not be able to campaign for his party's candidates in the upcoming assembly elections due to health concerns.

Azad revealed that he suffered acute chest pain in Srinagar, prompting him to fly to Delhi and get admitted to AIIMS hospital for two days.

He expressed his disappointment at not being able to support his party candidates during this critical period.

Azad had given his colleagues, who have filed their nomination forms, the option to reassess their decision to contest. If they feel that his absence would negatively impact their chances, they have the freedom to withdraw their candidacy.

Azad welcomes bail for Engineer Rashid.

Meanwhile, Ghulam Nabi Azad welcomed the interim bail granted to jailed MP Engineer Rashid, saying "This is a step towards justice".

"I welcome the interim bail order granted to Eng. Rashid Sahib by the Delhi Patiala House Court. As a democratically elected MP with a strong mandate, this is a step towards justice and his right to campaign in the assembly elections," Azad said in a post on X.