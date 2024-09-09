A day after a video went viral on social media, the BJP on Sunday decided to approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) to get the nomination of National Conference leader Omar Abdullah rejected for allegedly threatening the people.

Chief spokesperson of J&K BJP Sunil Sethi demanded the ECI to reject the nomination of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for threatening the people.

"A former Sarpanch of Ganderbal, with consent from Omar Abdullah, has threatened that those who do not support the flag of NC would be killed," Sethi said while addressing a press conference, here today. Omar has filed his nomination from the Ganderbal Assembly constituency.

Sethi said that ADC has already filed a complaint and BJP will also approach ECI to file a complaint against Omar and demand cancellation of his nomination.

"Our legal experts are exploring various legal options and soon we will approach ECI demanding cancellation/rejection of Omar Abdullah's nomination from Ganderbal," Sethi said, adding, "There is no way that former Sarpanch could have threatened the people without the consent of Omar".

NC, Cong misleading people

Sethi said that Cong and NC, instead of talking about their manifestos, are misleading the people on other issues and have no roadmap for the development of J&K.

"It is very sad that Omar is questioning the decision of the Supreme Court on the hanging of Afzal Guru, who was involved in the attack on the Indian Parliament," Sethi said, adding, "Raising the issue of the terrorist Afzal Guru during elections shows that NC has no issue".

This issue has been raised by Omar Abdullah just to deviate the attention of the people, he said. He that all the parties are talking about forming a government in coalition with one or the other party.

"BJP is the only party which is talking about forming the government on its own in J&K," he said, adding, "All other parties are baffled after the release of BJP's manifesto and are not talking about their own manifesto".

He said that Omar has sensed that he will lose elections and that is why he is contesting from two seats and has started giving wayward and confusing statements.

Article 370 can be restored: Omar

Meanwhile, the vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah asserted that the Article could be restored, and his party would keep this issue alive.

Vice President Omar Abdullah on Sunday blamed the current regime for the resurgence of militancy in the Jammu region, stating that it has completely failed in combating the issue.

Omar said, "When Article 370 was revoked, the Supreme Court changed three of its previous verdicts. How can you assume the latest verdict cannot be reversed? While we cannot guarantee its restoration tomorrow or even in this Assembly, we will keep the issue alive, just as the BJP kept it alive for 20-25 years".