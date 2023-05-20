Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan, saying Gandhian ideals of peace reverberate globally and give strength to millions.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions."

He also attached a picture of him praying in front of Mahatma Gandhi's bust. Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister also had a meeting with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

In a tweet, Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with PM Kishida this morning. We reviewed the full range of India-Japan relations and also discussed the focus areas of India's G-20 Presidency and Japan's G-7 Presidency towards making our planet better."

Prime Minister Modi landed in Japan's Hiroshima on Friday to participate in the G7 Summit, where he will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders.

While leaving for Japan's Hiroshima, the Prime Minister in a statement said, "I will leave for Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan."

He said it will be a pleasure to meet Prime Minister Kishida again after his recent visit to India for the India-Japan Summit.

"My presence in this G7 Summit is particularly meaningful as India holds the G20 Presidency this year. I look forward to exchanging views with the G7 countries and other invited partners on challenges that the world faces and the need to collectively address them. I would also be holding bilateral meetings with some of the leaders attending the Hiroshima G7 Summit," the Prime Minister said.

New Parliament inauguration on Godse's birth anniversary: Congress

Back home, Congress on Saturday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Japan, saying that he unveiled Bapu's bust in Hiroshima and eight days later, he will inaugurate new Parliament building at home on the birth anniversary of the man who opposed Gandhi vehemently all his life.

In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "Maximum Hypocrisy, Minimum Sincerity is the hallmark of this MA in Entire Political Science!"

"Unveil Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima and 8 days later inaugurate new Parliament building at home on the birth anniversary of the man who opposed Gandhi vehemently all his life, and even worse, had profound influence on the people who killed the Mahatma ultimately," Ramesh, who is also the Congress communication in-charge said referring to the killer of Bapu, Nathuram Godse.

From Japan, he will be visiting Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea. Modi will also visit Australia at the invitation of Prime Minister Albanese and interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders, and meet the Indian community in Sydney at a special event.

(With inputs from IANS)