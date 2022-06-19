Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on two-day visit to Karnataka from June 20 during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore in Bengaluru and Mysuru.

On June 20, the Prime Minister will visit Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone for Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital.

Later, he will visit Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE), Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

He will also dedicate to the Nation 150 'Technology Hubs' that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka. The Prime Minister will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore.

In the evening, the Prime Minister will attend a public function at Maharaja's College Ground, Mysuru where he will lay the foundation stone of Coaching terminal at Naganahalli Railway Station and dedicate to the nation the Centre of Excellence for persons with communication disorders' at the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

Later in the evening, the Prime Minister will visit Sri Suttur Math and Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Mysuru.

On June 21 at around 06.30 a.m., the Prime Minister will participate in a mass yoga demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, on the occasion of 8th International Day of Yoga.

