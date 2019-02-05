So, who was Prime Minister Narendra Modi waving at during his boat ride on the scenic Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir? Twitterati was left puzzled when they saw videos of the PM waving at what seems to be mountains and trees but no people.

BJP's official Twitter handle had posted a video of PM Modi in a boat on Dal Lake in Srinagar. However, many questioned this since there were no people due to the roads around Dal Lake being cordoned off ahead of the PM's visit.

Phone and internet services were also temporarily suspended as security measures during PM Modi's visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several politicians and journalists have now taken to Twitter to make fun of the PM.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers' heavily laden sarcastic tweet has many LOLing.

This camera person has done the Hon PM a huge disservice by not showing all the people furiously waving back because there is no way the PM would be waving at an empty lake. https://t.co/YJoEfX8DJ3 — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 4, 2019

Mehbooba Mufti said that PM Modi was waving at all his imaginary friends.

For the those who are asking , the ? is for BJPs countless imaginary ‘friends’ in Kashmir. https://t.co/l0YPq2oiVy — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 4, 2019

Modi's photoshoot in Dal Lake Kashmir today;



But who is he waving at? Watch till end.... ? pic.twitter.com/1O0WPXCYi3 — Salman Nizami (@SalmanNizami_) February 3, 2019

Must've been embarrassing to wave at cameras only



Modi at Dal Lake in Indian Occupied Kashmir pic.twitter.com/fhpdYF70Ow — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 4, 2019

That moment when you see the video of PM Modi waving from his boat across the picturesque valleys of the Dal Lake and your like "Yeh Hassi Vadiya, Yeh Khula Asman, Aa gaye Hum Kaha" This must be #ValentinesMonth ka assar.#wanderlust #beautifuljammu #whoishewavingat #Modi pic.twitter.com/77oReSqNgl — I am Anonymously Yours (@AnonWritersClan) February 5, 2019

Yusuf Jameel made fun of PM Modi saying that he was waving at the migratory birds in the area since there were no curbs stopping them from gathering in the area.

Those trolling PM Modi on social media for “waving at nothing” during his boat-ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake on Sunday are forgetting that the water body is currently visited by thousands of migratory birds. And no curbs had been imposed on them as part of tight security bandobast. — YusufJameelیوسف جمیل (@jameelyusuf) February 4, 2019

Some supported Modi

Heart touching to see Modi waving towards empty mountains around dal lake..He might have been waving to some people and to thousands of those Great Indians Soldiers on these mountains who are protecting us from Pak terrorists day&night. — RAVIKIRAN M (@rkmahavadi) February 4, 2019