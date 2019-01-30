A few days back, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had trolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that he is a migrant bird who has been making continuous visits to the state. During a recent speech, Pinarayi claimed that this migrant bird is actually living in the desert, and through this remark, the Kerala CM was apparently referring to the PM's frequent foreign visits.

Pinarayi Vijayan had made these remarks while inaugurating an event in Kannur. As Pinarayi Vijayan's statement went viral on online spaces, BJP leader K Surendran replied that PM Modi is not a migrant bird, but the Rajahamsa of India.

"He is not a mere migrant bird, but the real Rajahamsa that flies high from the Manasarovar lake," K Surendran posted on his Facebook handle.

However, K Surendran's reply to Pinarayi Vijayan racked up negative criticism, and social media users started trolling the PM in the most brutal manner.

Many social media users asked Surendran how he blatantly concluded that Pinarayi Vijayan was referring to PM Modi when the example of a migrant bird was put forward. Some other people argued that K Surendran is intentionally mocking PM Modi by making a seemingly funny statement.

As per the latest updates, top BJP leaders in Kerala are not that happy with Surendran's comments. Many BJP leaders believe that K Surendran's comments are literally putting the party in a bad light, especially during this crucial time when the Lok Sabha elections are just a few months away.

This is not the first time that K Surendran has become the hottest target among social media trollers. A few years back, during the time of the beef ban, several images had surfaced online that showed Surendran eating beef. However, Surendran made it clear that he was eating onion curry, and social media users soon gave him the nickname 'Ulli Sura'.