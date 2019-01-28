Two years ago, Kapil Sharma had landed himself in trouble when he had tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi complaining about how he was forced to bribe a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer to get a clearance to build his new office in Mumbai. The comedian had faced a massive backlash from Modi supporters owing to his controversial comments. And now after two years of massive Twitter breakdown, Kapil Sharma has finally apologised to Narendra Modi and how.

The ace comedian made the statement during the recently aired episode of The Kapil Sharma Show where Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Juhi Chawla graced the show with their presence to promote their upcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

When Rajkummar Rao arrived in the mid-way of the episode, Kapil started talking about his recent meeting with Modi and asked Rajkummar if the PM had spoken to him about the comedian during their chat.

Rajkummar didn't let go the chance of pulling Kapil's leg and joked that PM indeed spoke to him about Kapil and said that he is very upset with the comedian for his angry 2016 tweets about bribing a BMC officer.

"I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office @narendramodi," Kapil Sharma had tweeted in 2016. And said in another tweet, "Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi."

Embarassed by the recollection of the incident, Kapil apologised to Modi for his unacceptable behaviour and quickly asked Rajkummar Rao and others steer away from the controversial topic.

Kapil had recently met Modi during the inauguration of the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) in Mumbai. He wrote to Modi that it was "great knowing your inspiring ideas and progressive views about our film industry and our nation. Sir, I must say you have a great sense of humour too."

To which, Modi said, "When Kapil Sharma appreciates somebody's humour, it sure makes that person happy and I am no exception. Thank you for the kind words Kapil."