Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'holy dip' in the Ganga river at the Kumbh Mela, asking whether it will be able to wash away his sins of "poll promises, treachery and other wrongdoings".

Taking to Twitter, BSP supremo asked, "Will a 'SHAHI' dip in Sangam by PM Modi be able to wash sins of reneging poll promises, treachery and other state wrongs?"

This comes a day after PM Modi on Sunday performed Ganga Arti and washed the feet of sanitation workers during his visit to Prayagraj to attend the Kumbh Mela. The Prime Minister was taking part in the "Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar" award function, where he was acknowledged the efforts made by the 'swachh karmacharis' to keep the Kumbh grounds clean.

BSP chief Mayawati lashed out at the Prime Minister saying the citizens of our country will not forgive the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the Centre for its "authoritarian rule".

"[It is] not possible for people to forgive BJP easily for making their life miserable through deeds of Notebandi, GST, Vengeance, Casteism, Communal and Authoritarian rule," Mayawati tweeted.

Mayawati further criticised PM Modi over the Centre's Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, saying that the government must differentiate between farmers and landless labourers. "Modi govt should differentiate between farmers and landless labourers, His Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme of Rs 500 per month may be useful for labourers but not helpful for farmers who wants remunerative price of their produce which BJP govt has failed to ensure. This is a failure," she said.