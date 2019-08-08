Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation after the Centre moved to make Article 370 of the Indian Constitution inoperative and to bifurcate the state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.
Highlights from PM Modi's speech
- Speaking on national television, PM Modi said, "I congratulate people of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and the whole nation. When some things are their forever we presume they will never change or go away. Article 370 was something similar."
- PM Modi said that a new era has begun in the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, the people of J&K and Ladakh were deprived of their rights.
- On abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said that India took the decision as one nation, one family, you, me, the whole country came together to take such a historic decision.
- Modi also said that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's dream, BR Ambedkar's dream, Syama Prasad Mookerjee's dream, Atal Bihair Vajpayee's dream and dream of crores of India has been fulfilled today.
- Article370 and Article35a had only given terrorism, separatism, nepotism and massive corruptions; these Articles have been used as a weapon by Pakistan, killing atleast 42,000 people, says PM Modi.
- Taking a dig at Opposition, Narendra Modi said that nobody talked about ill-effects of Article 370.