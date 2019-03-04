In order to take an indirect dig at Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ended up in making insensitive comments on children with special needs. The comments were made while answering a student's query via video conference during the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon on March 2.

During the video conference, a student from Dehradun talked about her project aimed to improve the educational needs of children with special needs, especially those who are suffering from dyslexia. At this juncture, PM Modi sarcastically asked the student whether her project will help to increase the learning capabilities of children who are 40 to 50 years old.

When the student replied 'yes', the PM replied that mothers of such children will be very happy if such projects get materialised. By making these very sensitive comments, PM Modi was indirectly referring to Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi.

PM Modi's comments about children with special needs have not gone well with social media users. Most of the users claim that PM Modi is not fit to rule India as these children with special needs and learning disabilities are also citizens of this nation.

Some other users cited examples of several eminent personalities who tasted success even after suffering dyslexia during their childhood. As per critics, PM Modi has once again reinforced the stereotype mentality towards children with learning disabilities, and surprisingly, the audience was seen laughing while the PM made these inappropriate comments.

Even though a marginalised society, children with special needs in India are not getting sufficient care and attention when compared to western countries like the United States. Even in Kerala and Karnataka, there is not even a sufficient number of special schools to provide care to these kids.