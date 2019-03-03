Today was a busy Sunday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he addressed a massive rally in Bihar to blow the bugle for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi addressed the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Sankalp rally along with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the Opposition for demanding proof of the "non-military, pre-emptive" strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) across the Line of Control in Pakistan's territory, saying the move was aimed at demoralising the armed forces. Contending that the Congress stance would only please the enemy, PM Modi said, "They [Opposition] asked for evidence of the surgical strikes. Now, they are asking for evidence of the strikes by the Air Forces."

While flagging off the NDA's election campaign in the state, PM Modi also paid tribute to the CRPF men killed in Pulwama and said the nation stands with its troopers. Earlier, Nitish Kumar had congratulated the Prime Minister for the Pakistan strikes and praised IAF hero Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was in Pakistan's captivity and was released on Friday.

"I want to know from the opposition why they are bent on destroying armed forces' morale. Why is the Congress giving speeches from which Pakistan is benefitting? When we had to stand united against global terrorism, 21 parties united for questioning us," PM Modi added. Pakistan, he said, is "applauding those words".

Congress, a part of the opposition alliance in Bihar, along with ally Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, has accused the BJP of politicising the sacrifices of the soldiers. PM Modi said that the main aim of Congress and other parties is to "destroy Modi, while Modi is seeking to destroy terror."

PM Modi cautioned people against opposition's 'Mahagathbandhan' agenda, which was "personal and for their own family." "Had the Mahamilavat government been there, there wouldn't have been any decision or development because they have a habit of developing themselves," he added.

PM also praised the chief minister of Bihar for implementing the Centre's initiatives in the state. From infrastructure to health and transport, electricity in the villages and the proposed metro pail in Patna, he presented an extensive list to the gathering in Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

This was PM Modi's second visit to the state within a fortnight, the first being on February 17 in Barauni in Bihar, from where he inaugurated and launched several projects, including the Patna Metro Rail Project. Billboards, posters and hoardings with pictures of NDA leaders were put up in various parts of the state capital, that attracted a huge crowd to the event.

The rally took place exactly a month after the Congress held the first-of-its-kind 'Jan Akanksha' Rally at the same venue. PM Modi shared the dais with Bihar CM for the first time since 2009.