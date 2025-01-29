PM Modi slams AAP over 'Sheesh Mahal', promises permanent homes for slum dwellers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi for allegedly misusing taxpayers' money to build a "Sheesh Mahal" while promising to provide permanent homes for the poor living in the national capital.

Addressing a public meeting in Delhi's Kartar Nagar, PM Modi said, "The BJP cannot sit idle until the lives of slum dwellers improve. That's why the BJP government is building permanent houses for thousands of slum dwellers. Many have already received the keys to their homes, and I guarantee that every slum dweller will get a permanent house."

Taking a dig at AAP, he said, "Modi doesn't have his own house, but Modi's dream is for every poor person to have a permanent home. Those who built the Sheesh Mahal and wasted crores of public money on luxury can never think about the homes of the poor. That's why they are now going to slums and spreading falsehoods. They have mastered the art of lying."

Drawing a comparison, PM Modi said, "Their power to lie is so great that you have to be very cautious. You must have heard of Charles Sobhraj -- he was a well-known fraudster, but he was so skilled at deception that people kept falling for his tricks. Similarly, AAP keeps fooling people with lies."

He accused AAP of misleading voters about the BJP's welfare schemes. "In 2014, when I was contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Congress spread rumours that if Modi came to power, MNREGA would be shut down. It's been 11 years, and not only did I not stop it, but I also strengthened it by removing corruption. Likewise, all beneficial schemes for Delhiites will continue and be strengthened," he assured.

PM Modi also attacked AAP over alleged corruption, citing the CAG report.

"Since 1860, CAG has been an independent institution for government accountability. Every government has respected its findings, but this is the first time that a Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) has disregarded the CAG like a piece of scrap paper. AAP has hidden the CAG report because they fear exposure -- be it the liquor scam, Sheesh Mahal scam, or corruption in education and healthcare," he said.

He guaranteed that once the BJP forms the government in Delhi, "The CAG report will be tabled in the first Assembly session, and the truth will be revealed."

Slamming AAP's governance, he said, "AAP people are so full of arrogance that they think they own Delhi. They claim to be the protectors of Delhi's mothers and sisters. How shameless! No leader can be a shield for anyone -- the leader is only a servant of the people."

"I am privileged that the mothers and sisters of this country stand as a shield for Modi because they know I work for them with all my heart," he added.

Accusing AAP of "secretly" aligning with Congress, PM Modi said, "AAP knows it is losing, so they are trying to ensure that if their candidate doesn't win, Congress' candidate should. They plan to join hands later and grab power. This will only double Delhi's problems. That's why I urge every voter to choose the lotus symbol."

PM Modi blasted AAP for neglecting governance, stating, "In the last five years, the Delhi Assembly functioned for just 75 days -- the shortest period in history. While Delhi's problems grew, only 14 laws were passed, five of which were about increasing MLAs' salaries. Does this show any concern for Delhiites?"

He reminded voters of AAP's stance on national security.

"On January 26, we saw the strength of our armed forces. But let's not forget that in this very Delhi, AAP questioned the Army's surgical strike. They even held an Assembly session demanding proof of our soldiers' bravery. On February 5, Delhiites have the opportunity to punish those who betrayed Maa Bharati."

PM Modi also attacked the lack of a distinct identity for Delhi compared to other cities, stating, "Gurgaon and Noida are known for IT and startups, Bengaluru is India's IT capital, Mumbai is famous for Bollywood, and Indore, Surat, Navi Mumbai, and Bhopal rank as India's cleanest cities. What special identity does Delhi have?"

Vowing for a change, PM Modi said, "The world should not just know Delhi as India's capital but also as the model city of Viksit Bharat. The BJP is working towards making Delhi the world's number one metro network, a NaMo Rail-connected city, and an expressway hub."

(With inputs from IANS)