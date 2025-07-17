Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a significant visit to Bihar and West Bengal, where he will launch a series of developmental projects valued at over Rs 12,200 crore. Scheduled for Friday, this visit underscores a substantial push towards enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in these regions. The projects span diverse sectors, including rail, road, rural development, fisheries, and electronics and information technology, aiming to boost regional growth and development.

In Bihar, the Prime Minister's agenda includes laying the foundation stone, inaugurating, and dedicating to the nation a multitude of projects. A notable highlight of his visit is the launch of four new Amrit Bharat trains, which are set to improve connectivity between key locations. These trains will operate between Rajendra Nagar Terminal (Patna) and New Delhi, Bapudham Motihari and Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal), Darbhanga and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar), and Malda Town and Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) via Bhagalpur. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to create a future-ready railway network in the region.

Additionally, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the four-laning of the Ara bypass of NH-319, a project aimed at enhancing road infrastructure. He will also inaugurate the 4-lane Parariya to Mohania section of NH-319, a development worth over Rs 820 crore. This section is part of NH-319, which connects Ara Town to NH-02 (Golden Quadrilateral), and is expected to significantly improve freight and passenger movement.

In a move to empower women and promote rural development, the Prime Minister will release Rs 400 crore to approximately 61,500 Self-Help Groups in Bihar under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). This initiative has a special focus on women-led development, with over 10 crore females already connected to Self-Help Groups. Furthermore, PM Modi will hand over keys to some beneficiaries as part of the Griha Pravesh of 12,000 beneficiaries and release over Rs 160 crore to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin.

Following his engagements in Bihar, the Prime Minister will proceed to West Bengal's Durgapur district. Here, he will lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth Rs 5,000 crore, spanning the oil and gas, power, road, and rail sectors. A significant project in this region is the Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Bankura and Purulia districts, valued at around Rs 1,950 crore. This project aims to bolster the oil and gas infrastructure in the region by providing PNG connections to households, commercial establishments, and industrial customers, as well as CNG at retail outlets.

Moreover, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the Durgapur to Kolkata section (132 Km) of the Durgapur-Haldia Natural Gas Pipeline and the Bokaro-Dhamra Pipeline, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga (PMUG) Project. This initiative is expected to enhance the region's energy infrastructure and support cleaner energy production.

In the power sector, the Prime Minister will launch the Retrofitting Pollution Control System-Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD) of the Durgapur Steel Thermal Power Station and the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station of Damodar Valley Corporation, a project worth over Rs 1,457 crore. This initiative is aimed at reducing pollution and promoting sustainable energy practices.

To further improve rail connectivity, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Purulia – Kotshila Rail Line (36 KM) in Purulia, a project valued at over Rs 390 crore. This development is expected to enhance rail connectivity between industries in Jamshedpur, Bokaro, and Dhanbad with Ranchi and Kolkata, facilitating efficient movement of goods trains and reducing travel time.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate two road over bridges (ROBs) constructed under the Setu Bharatam Programme, worth over Rs 380 crore. These projects are part of a broader effort to improve road infrastructure and connectivity in the region.