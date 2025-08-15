While at least 65 bodies have been recovered from the cloudburst-affected Chosoti village in Kishtwar district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken with Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding the tragedy.

Javed Dar, former Minister of Agriculture in Omar Abdullah's government, confirmed that 65 bodies have been recovered from the debris, while several people remain missing after a massive cloudburst hit the region.

Speaking to reporters in Baramulla after hoisting the national flag on the 79th Independence Day, Dar said that the actual number of missing persons is still unclear. "Rescue teams have been working at the site since last night," he added.

Spoke to Jammu and Kashmir LG, Shri Manoj Sinha Ji and CM Shri Omar Abdullah Ji regarding the situation in the wake of the cloudburst and flooding in Kishtwar. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected.@OfficeOfLGJandK@OmarAbdullaH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 15, 2025

I just received a call from Hon PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar & the steps being taken by the administration. My government & the people hit by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support & all the assistance provided by the Union… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 15, 2025

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also shared an update on X, "I just received a call from Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Sb. I briefed him about the situation in Kishtwar and the steps being taken by the administration. My government and the people affected by this tragic cloudburst are grateful for his support and the assistance provided by the Union Government."

The disaster struck the mountainous region near the Machail Mata Shrine in Kishtwar, triggering flash floods that swept away makeshift camps, a community kitchen, and critical infrastructure. The calamity has so far claimed over 65 lives, left hundreds missing, and triggered a massive rescue and relief operation involving the Civil Administration, Army, NDRF, SDRF, and local police forces.

Chief Minister to Visit Kishtwar

After hoisting the national flag at Srinagar's Bakshi Stadium, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced that he would travel to Chosoti village in Kishtwar, which was affected by the cloudburst.

"I'll be leaving for Kishtwar later this afternoon and will visit the scene of the cloudburst tragedy early tomorrow morning to see first-hand the extent of the damage. I will review the rescue operation and assess what further help is required," the Chief Minister posted on X.

Enroute to the cloud burst site in Chositi, I had left from Jammu by an Indian Air Force helicopter, but the chopper returned back after flying for one hour without finding it feasible to land.



Deputy CM Visits Injured at GMC Hospital, Jammu

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu to inquire about those injured in the Kishtwar cloudburst.

A team of doctors led by GMC Principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta briefed the Deputy CM on the condition of the injured and the treatment being administered. According to an official spokesperson, over 40 injured persons have been admitted to the hospital.

Speaking to reporters outside the hospital, Choudhary said, "I have visited the injured persons. They are receiving good care from the doctors. They were trapped in mudslides following the cloudburst and have now been cleaned of mud. Most of them have injuries to their eyes, limbs, and ribs. Two patients are in the ICU."

He added, "We did not expect such a catastrophic incident on the eve of Independence Day. I am heading to Kishtwar. The Chief Minister has also left Kashmir for Kishtwar. We will visit the site tomorrow. Pray to Mata Machail for the safe return of those still missing."