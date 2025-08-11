The ongoing operation to neutralize two dreaded terrorists in the mountainous Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir entered its second day today, with additional forces deployed in the forest area.

The forest area has been witnessing intermittent firing and explosions over the past two days.

Reports suggest that the two terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a cave on a cliff in the Bhagna forest of the Dool area, approximately 25 km from Kishtwar town.

The search operation in the forest began early Sunday following an intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists — Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari — who have been active in the district for the past eight years and carry a reward of ₹10 lakh each.

The first contact with the terrorists was established around 6:30 am on Sunday in the Bhagna forest, when the terrorists opened fire upon noticing a search party of the Rashtriya Rifles.

The security forces retaliated, and a gunfight ensued for some time before the terrorists fled deeper into the forest.

Reinforcements from the Army, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police, and the CRPF rushed to the scene. The cordon around the suspected location was further tightened to prevent the terrorists from escaping and to neutralize them.

Exchange of fire occurred two more times during the day, though there were no reports of any casualties.

On Sunday, the Army's White Knight Corps stated in an X post that alert troops, while carrying out an intelligence-based operation, had established contact with terrorists in the early hours and exchanged gunfire. The Army confirmed that the operation is ongoing.

Trapped terrorists have long history in Kishtwar

The two terrorists reportedly trapped in the ongoing Dool operation have been active in the Kishtwar district for the past eight years.

Affiliated with the proscribed Hizbul Mujahideen outfit, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari carry a reward of ₹10 lakh each.

They were involved in the high-profile killings of Ajit Parihar and Anil Parihar — father and uncle of BJP MLA from Kishtwar, Shagun Parihar — as well as prominent RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma.

Anil Parihar, then secretary of the J&K BJP, along with his brother Ajit Parihar, was shot dead by terrorists in Kishtwar in November 2018. The two were returning from their shop around 8 pm when they were ambushed and fired upon at close range in a dark, narrow lane near their home in Tapal Gali Mohalla of Kishtwar town.

On April 9, 2019, RSS leader Chanderkant Sharma and his personal security officer, Rajinder, were killed when a terrorist opened fire at a health centre in Kishtwar. The attack occurred around noon when the assailant entered the health facility and began shooting. Rajinder died on the spot, while Sharma succumbed to his injuries at Jammu Medical College Hospital.